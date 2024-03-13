Body Found North Of Alamo Belongs To Missing Tyler Woman

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Investigators say the decomposed body discovered in rural Alamo this past weekend appears to be that of a missing Tyler woman, and her death has been ruled a homicide.

The woman has been tentatively identified as 52-year-old Laura Mckeown. Investigators are still waiting for a fingerprint match before making a positive identification.

The body was found Sunday in the 2300 block of North Cesar Chavez Road. McKeown was reported missing by family members February 15th. She was known to be a carnival worker. Authorities have not said how she died nor if they are searching for any suspects in her death.