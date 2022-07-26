Body Near Lake Mead Swimming Site 3rd To Surface Since May

FILE - A formerly sunken boat sits high and dry along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, on May 10, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

(AP) — Authorities say another body has surfaced at Lake Mead — this time in a swimming area where water levels have dropped as the Colorado River reservoir recedes because of drought and climate change.

The National Park Service said the body was spotted Monday, and Clark County Coroner Melanie Rouse in Las Vegas said Tuesday it was found partially in mud at the water line of the swimming area north of the Hemenway Harbor marina.

Rouse says it’s too early to tell the gender of the person or a time and cause of death. The corpse is the third found since May in the mud of the expanding shoreline of the lake along the Nevada-Arizona line east of Las Vegas.