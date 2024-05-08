Body Of McAllen Marine Arrives Home

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The body of a U.S. Marine from McAllen has arrived home. Fellow Marines and dozens of local soldiers and law enforcement officers gathered at McAllen International Airport Wednesday to receive the body of Corporal Miguel Angel Maya.

The 23-year-old Maya, an Aircraft Avionics Technician, was killed April 23rd in an accident at Camp Pendleton near San Diego. The Marines have said only that Maya died in an aviation ground mishap during routine military operations. There’ll be a prayer service for Maya tonight at 7 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel on North Taylor Road in Mission.

Funeral services will be held Thursday beginning at noon. Maya will be buried with full military honors at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery on the McAllen side of Taylor Road.