Body Of McAllen Marine To Arrive Home Wednesday

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The body of a U.S. Marine from McAllen will be flown home from California next week. Corporal Miguel Maya was killed April 23rd in an on-base accident at Camp Pendleton near San Diego.

The Marines have yet to explain what happened, saying only that Maya died in an aviation ground mishap during routine military operations. The 23-year-old Maya was an Aircraft Avionics Technician serving with the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron.

Maya’s body is to be flown into McAllen International Airport next Wednesday. Funeral services will be private, according to his family.