Body of Missing CrossFit Games Competitor Is Recovered

The drowning of a swimmer participating on the first day of the CrossFit Games in Fort Worth has brought the competition to a halt today.

During a running and swimming event, officials say a competitor went missing in the water. First responders arrived at around 8 a.m. to conduct search and rescue operations that included a boat, dive teams and drones in an effort to find the missing swimmer.

Crews recovered a body from Marine Creek Lake about an hour later. Game officials say the rest of today’s events have been canceled. It’s the first time these games have been held in Texas.