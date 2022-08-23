Body Of Mission Soldier Returned To Valley Following Death In Europe

The body of an Army soldier from Mission is back home today.

Staff Sergeant Robert Magallan, who was on temporary duty status in Europe, died July 28th in a vehicle accident in Lithuania.

A European newspaper, the Baltic Times, reports Magallan was in civilian clothes when he drove his rented vehicle off of an open drawbridge in the port city of Klaipeda and plunged into a river below. The Army says Magallan was in Lithuania as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

In the U.S., the 29-year-old Magallan was assigned to the 11th Signal Brigade at Fort Hood.

Magallan was given a military and local law enforcement escort today as his body was transported to Rivera Funeral Home in Mission.

(Photo credit: Stars and Stripes)