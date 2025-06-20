Body Of Navy Sailor To Return To South Texas Later Today

The body of a South Texas native who died while serving in the Navy is returning home today. The body of Seaman Angelina Resendiz is set to arrive at Valley International Airport in Harlingen at 8 p.m. tonight.

The family has invited the public to the arrival ceremony and is asking those who attend to wear white.

Resendiz will be given full military honors at the airport. Her body was found in a wooded area near a naval facility in Norfolk, Virginia, earlier this month. A sailor is being held in pre-trial confinement in connection with her death.