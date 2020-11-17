Body Of Progreso Man Pulled From Canal

The body of a Progreso man has been recovered from a canal south of Mercedes. After more than a day of searching, firefighters Tuesday morning recovered the body of 37-year-old Jose Miguel Ibarra-Montes.

Ibarra-Montes was fishing in a canal that runs through the community of Relampago when he apparently fell into the water and drowned Sunday afternoon. Rescue crews from the Mercedes and Weslaco Fire Departments, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department all took part in the search.