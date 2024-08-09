TEXAS

Body Of San Antonio Father Is Found In Freezer

jsalinasBy
A 48-year-old San Antonio man is accused of putting the body of his elderly father in a freezer. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says they located the body yesterday. It was stored in a strapped-shut reach-in freezer at an East Bexar County home.

Deputies had gone to the father’s home for a welfare check. Other family members had asked for assistance after they had not heard from their dad in months.

Police are not calling the 76-year-old man’s death a homicide just yet pending the results of an autopsy. The son did reportedly cash his father’s Social Security and other checks.

