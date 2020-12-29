NATIONAL

Boeing Max Returns To US Skies With First Passenger Flight

A Gol Airlines Boeing 737 Max plane approaches to land at the international airport in Guarulhos, near Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Commercial flights with Boeing 737 Max jetliners resumed Wednesday for the first time since they were grounded worldwide following two deadly accidents nearly two years ago. Brazil’s Gol Airlines became the first in the world to return the planes to its active fleet. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

(AP) – For the first time in 21 months, passenger in the United States are getting on a Boeing 737 Max. American Airlines planned to use a Max jet on a flight Tuesday from Miami to New York. A spokeswoman for the airline says about 100 passengers are booked to fly on the plane, which seats 172. Max planes were grounded worldwide in March 2019 after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people. Last month, U.S. safety officials approved changes Boeing has made to a flight-control system on the plane. Since then, airlines in Brazil and Mexico have operated dozens of flights with the planes.

