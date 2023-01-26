TEXAS

Boeing Pleads Not Guilty In Case Over Deadly Max Crashes

jsalinasBy 6 views
0
Naheed Noormohamed, left, son of Ameen Ismail Noormohamed, and Nadia Milleron, mother of Samya Stumo, carry photos photos of their family and others killed in the 2019 crash of Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max aircraft after the federal court arraignment of Boeing in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.(AP Photo/LM Otero)

(AP) — Boeing has pleaded not guilty to a criminal charge in a case revolving around two crashes of Boeing 737 Max planes. A federal judge in Texas took Boeing’s plea Thursday.

The judge is considering whether to appoint a special monitor to examine safety issues at the company. It’s an unusual case because Boeing thought it had settled the issue when it reached a deal with federal prosecutors two years ago. But relatives of some of the passengers who died are challenging the settlement because they weren’t informed about secret negotiations between Boeing and the Justice Department.

Past US Presidents, VPs Asked To Recheck For Classified Docs

Previous article

Farmworker Tells TV Station He Killed 7 On California Farms

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS