Boil Water Advisories Increase For Customers Across The Valley

The number of people in the Valley being told to boil their water is growing. Boil water notices have been issued for residents in the cities of Alamo, Edinburg, Lyford, and Roma.

Also, several municipal water suppliers have issued boil water advisories to their customers. They are the Agua Special Utility District, East Rio Hondo Water Supply Corporation, Military Highway Water Supply Corporation serving residents in Hidalgo and Cameron counties, North Alamo Water Supply Corporation, and Sharyland Water Supply Corporation.

Officials say the frigid weather and resulting power outages have impacted their water delivery systems, and that drops in pressure have caused the tap water to become contaminated.