Boil Water Notice Issued For Combes

Residents of the city of Combes are under a boil water order. A water leak has caused water pressure to plummet which allows bacteria and other contaminants to enter the water system.

The notice tells residents to boil their tap water for at least two minutes if using it to drink, cook, or make ice, or to brush your teeth and wash your hands. City officials have not said how long the water boil order will be in effect. The order does not effect customers of the East Rio Hondo Water Supply Corporatio