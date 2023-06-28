Boil Water Order For North Alamo Water Supply Corporation Customers

A second boil water order has been issued for another area of Hidalgo County. The North Alamo Water Supply Corporation is telling its customers to boil their water after what it called a mechanical issue caused a drop in pressure, opening the door for bacterial contamination of its water supply.

The utility says it’s repaired the problem but it’ll take some time for water pressure to return to normal. The boil water order is for an area from I-69C east to Tower Road, including customers in Pharr, San Juan, and Alamo.