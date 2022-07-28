Boil Water Order In Effect For South Padre Island

Residents of South Padre Island are under a boil water order. The Laguna Madre Water District today issued a boil water notice following a water main break Wednesday.

The break left the Island without water, and until service is restored residents must boil the water they use to drink, brush their teeth, wash their hands, or to make ice in order to kill harmful contaminants.

The order is in effect until the water pressure has returned to normal. There’s been no estimate yet of how long that will take.