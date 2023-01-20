Boil Water Order In Effect In Rio Hondo

Residents of Rio Hondo are under a boil water order. A water line break along South Robertson Street dropped the pressure in the city’s water system, causing contaminants to seep into the tap water.

The boil water notice means all homes and businesses that get their water from the city’s water system must boil it before drinking it, using it to brush your teeth, to wash your face and hands, and to make ice. You can also buy bottled water.

The city says it may be Monday before repairs are made and the boil water order is lifted.