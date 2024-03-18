Boil Water Order In Effect In Roma

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The entire city of Roma is under a boil water order. All residents are being told to boil their water due to the possible presence of disease-causing bacteria.

The boil water order was issued Monday after the city’s water treatment plant was found to be failing to meet filtering and disinfection requirements and safe water quality standards.

Roma residents need to boil the water they use for drinking, cooking, making ice, and brushing their teeth. There’s been no timeline as to when the order will be lifted.