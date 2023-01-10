Bolsonaro Eyes Early Return To Brazil As US Stay Irks Biden

(AP) — The Biden administration is under growing pressure from leftists in Latin America as well as U.S. lawmakers to expel Jair Bolsonaro from a post-presidential retreat in Florida following an attack by his supporters on Brazil’s capital. But the far-right ex-president may pre-empt any plans for such a rebuke.

On Tuesday, he told a Brazilian media outlet he would push up his return home after being hospitalized with abdominal pains. Bolsonaro arrived in Florida in late December and skipped the swearing-in of his successor, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

His visit to the Sunshine state went largely unnoticed in the U.S. until Sunday’s attack by thousands of die-hard supporters who refused to accept Bolsonaro’s narrow defeat in an October runoff.