Bolsonaro Eyes Early Return To Brazil As US Stay Irks Biden

FILE - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro looks on after speaking from his official residence the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 1, 2022. His absence on Inauguration Day will mark a break with tradition and remains unclear who, instead of him, will hand over the presidential sash to Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the presidential palace on Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)

(AP) — The Biden administration is under growing pressure from leftists in Latin America as well as U.S. lawmakers to expel Jair Bolsonaro from a post-presidential retreat in Florida following an attack by his supporters on Brazil’s capital. But the far-right ex-president may pre-empt any plans for such a rebuke.

On Tuesday, he told a Brazilian media outlet he would push up his return home after being hospitalized with abdominal pains. Bolsonaro arrived in Florida in late December and skipped the swearing-in of his successor, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

His visit to the Sunshine state went largely unnoticed in the U.S. until Sunday’s attack by thousands of die-hard supporters who refused to accept Bolsonaro’s narrow defeat in an October runoff.

