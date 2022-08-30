Bomb Threat Disrupts Classes At Mission Elementary School

School district security and Mission police are working to turn up the person who made a bomb threat that forced the evacuation of a Mission elementary school late Tuesday morning.

The Mission CISD says at around 11:15, someone called and claimed there was a bomb on the grounds of Escobar-Rios Elementary. Students were quickly moved out and several law enforcement agencies moved in.

Authorities swept through the campus to eliminate any possible threat and the school was later declared secured. The students were taken to Kenneth White Junior High School. None of the kids was hurt.