Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation Of Mission Elementary Campus

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Mission school district and city police worked to secure Bryan Elementary School following a bomb threat that prompted the evacuation of the campus Friday morning.

School district officials say at around 10:20, someone called and claimed there was a bomb on the school grounds. All students were evacuated and relocated to Mission Junior High School, and law enforcement moved in to sweep the elementary school and its grounds. Nothing was found. Police are now working to track down the person who made the threat.