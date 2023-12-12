Bomb Threat Leads To Evacuation Of Mission High School

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Some anxious moments at Mission High School Tuesdays morning after a bomb threat was made against the school.

It was a little after 10 a.m. when Mission police notified school district officials about a claim there was a bomb in a boy’s restroom. Officials activated the district’s Campus Safety and Security plan during which students were evacuated, and both district and city police worked to secure the school.

Authorities determined the threat was not credible and classes resumed after about an hour-and-a-half.

According to the school district, its emergency plan was initiated based on the receipt of a text message via a 988 suicide hotline chat in which the bomb threat was made. No word on any arrests.