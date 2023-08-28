Bomb Threats Disrupt Classes In Several Valley School Districts

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A series of bomb threats forced several school districts in the Valley to go into high-alert mode Monday morning – and one district decided to cancel classes for the day.

School districts in Willacy, Cameron, and Hidalgo counties were the targets of emails that said explosives had been placed on campuses, prompting officials to activate their emergency management plans.

At the Lyford CISD, students were evacuated from all schools while law enforcement officers searched the buildings and grounds. Similar action was taken in the La Villa ISD. Officials with the Lasara ISD allowed students to go home for the day. The Point Isabel ISD and the South Texas ISD also reported receiving bomb threats.

Local and federal authorities later determined the email threats didn’t originate in the Valley and were deemed not credible.