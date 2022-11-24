Bombed, Not Beaten: Ukraine’s Capital Flips To Survival Mode

People collect water, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Residents of Ukraine's bombed but undaunted capital clutched empty bottles in search of water and crowded into cafés for power and warmth Thursday, switching defiantly into survival mode after new Russian missile strikes a day earlier plunged the city and much of the country into the dark. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

People collect water, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Residents of Ukraine's bombed but undaunted capital clutched empty bottles in search of water and crowded into cafés for power and warmth Thursday, switching defiantly into survival mode after new Russian missile strikes a day earlier plunged the city and much of the country into the dark. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

(AP) — Residents of Ukraine’s bombed but undaunted capital are taking empty bottles in search of water and crowding into cafés for power and warmth after the latest onslaught of Russian missile strikes.

In scenes hard to believe in a city so hip and sophisticated, some Kyiv residents resorted to collecting rainwater from drainpipes, as repair teams labored Thursday to reconnect supplies.

Many switched defiantly into survival mode after the latest barrage of missile strikes the previous day plunged the city of 3 million and much of the country into the cold and dark of winter.