Bombing Of Shiite Mosque In Pakistan Kills At Least 45

(AP) — Police say a powerful bomb has exploded inside a Shiite Muslim mosque in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar, killing at least 45 worshippers and wounding some 65 others, many of them critically. They say the violence started when two armed attackers opened fire on police outside the mosque in Peshawar’s old city. One attacker and one policeman were killed in the gunfight, and another police official was wounded. The remaining attacker then ran inside the mosque and detonated a bomb. Police said the explosion occurred as worshippers had gathered for Friday prayers. The death toll will likely rise as many of the wounded are in critical condition.