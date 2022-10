The bond is set at 15-million-dollars for a woman accused of stabbing her five-year-old daughter to death.

Harris County officials said 37-year-old Melissa Towne stabbed the child in the neck at a park in Tomball Sunday, then took her to the hospital where she died a short time later.

According to investigators, Towne said the child was “evil,” and that she “didn’t want to deal with her anymore.” Towne is charged with capital murder.