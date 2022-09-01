TEXAS

Bond Denied For Suspect In Migrant Deaths In TX

Bond is being denied for one of the suspects in the death of over 50 migrants in South Texas.

A federal judge rejected a request by Christian “Gordo” Martinez Wednesday to have him given home confinement. Defense attorneys say Martinez needs to be home because he weighs around 670 pounds and broke his ankle during a recent fall in lockup.

Prosecutors say Martinez acted as a middleman in human smuggling cases. Fifty-three migrants died when they were found stuffed inside a sweltering 18-wheeler in San Antonio in June.

