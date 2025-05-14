Bond For Edinburg North Student Found With Gun Set At $75K

A teen arrested for bringing a gun to an Edinburg school last week will be confined to his home if he is released on bond. Eighteen-year-old Kinzey Jay Lira appeared in a federal courtroom in McAllen Tuesday.

The judge overseeing his case set his bond at 75-thousand dollars, with a 15-hundred dollar deposit. Lira was arrested after a pistol was found in his backpack at Edinburg North High School on May 6th.

Lira reportedly told investigators that he sold THC vapes at the school and carried the gun to protect himself.