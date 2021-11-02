Bond For State Trooper Charged With Drug Trafficking

A Texas DPS trooper has been granted a $75,000 bond following his arrest on drug trafficking charges. State trooper Pablo Talavera Junior made his second appearance before a McAllen federal judge Monday.

Talavera is accused of helping his father’s Tennessee-based drug trafficking organization. A federal complaint obtained by the McAllen Monitor shows the investigation into the father’s illicit operations began more than a year ago, and led to Talavera in July.

The complaint contains allegations that Talavera transported both drugs and cash for the organization which was tied to a drug cartel in Mexico. The 34-year-old Talavera has been a state trooper for 6 years.