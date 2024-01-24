Bond Granted For Roma City Worker Jailed For Immigrant Smuggling

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A federal magistrate has set bond for a Roma city employee caught using a city vehicle to allegedly transport undocumented immigrants.

Raul Gonzalez the Third, a Roma Public Works Department worker, had been arrested a week ago by Border Patrol agents. Gonzalez had been under police surveillance, and the morning of January 17th three people were seen getting into a city pickup truck near the Rio Grande. There was a brief chase before the vehicle crashed and Gonzalez, who was wearing his city uniform, was arrested.

Gonzalez worked as a meter reader for the city of Roma. Investigators are still working to learn if Gonzalez was part of a smuggling organization or was acting on his own.