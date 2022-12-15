Bond Granted To Ex-Starr County Official Charged In Human Smuggling Scheme

A federal magistrate has set bond for the former Starr County’s crime victims coordinator who is accused of coordinating a scheme to transport undocumented immigrants using a county government van.

The McAllen Monitor reports the judge Thursday set a $30,000 bond for Bernice Annette Garza who’s been in federal custody since her arrest a week ago. A multi-agency investigation determined that a vehicle belonging to the crime victims center of the Starr County District Attorney’s Office was being used to transport immigrants from Rio Grande City to Houston.

As part of the scheme, the immigrants were given falsified documents identifying them as crime victims. Investigators say the vehicle made nearly 50 trips in the last six months. Garza and two other people are charged with conspiring to transport undocumented immigrants.