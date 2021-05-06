LOCALTRENDING

Bond Hearing Set For Ex-Donna Police Sergeant Nabbed In Federal Drug Trafficking Sting

A hearing is set for Friday to determine if a now-former Donna police sergeant will be granted bond following his arrest in a drug trafficking case.

Alejandro Martinez Sr. was arrested Tuesday following a 4-month DEA undercover investigation. Martinez made his initial appearance Wednesday and was ordered back into federal custody pending Friday’s detention hearing.

In a lengthy criminal complaint, federal prosecutors detail meetings between Martinez and a man posing as a drug trafficker, during which Martinez agreed to provide safe passage through Donna for a vehicle carrying a load of cocaine, in exchange for a payment of $1,500.

Martinez, a more than 20-year Valley police veteran, is formally charged with drug conspiracy and drug distribution.

