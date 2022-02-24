Bond Reduced In High-Profile Murder, Assault Case Against Pharr Brothers

Two Pharr brothers charged in the brutal beating death of their stepfather have gotten their bonds reduced. District Judge Joe Ramirez agreed to lower the bonds for Christian and Alejandro Trevino following testimony presented at a bond reduction hearing Thursday.

The two 18-year-olds, along with an 18-year-old friend, are accused of attacking 42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla January 20th after learning the brothers’ 9-year-old half-sister made an outcry that Quintanilla had been sexually abusing her. Quintanilla was found dead in a farm field the next day.

Christian Trevino is charged with capital murder. His $1.5 million bond was reduced to $150,000. Alejandro Trevino is charged with aggravated assault. His $1 million bond was lowered also to $150,000. Both remain behind bars. Both have also been placed on immigration detainers.