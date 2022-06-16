Bond Reduction Request Rejected For Suspect In Donna School Shooting Plot

A judge has rejected a request to reduce the bond for one of the four teenagers charged in an apparent plot to pull off a mass shooting at Donna High School.

State District Judge Joe Ramirez Wednesday denied the request made by the attorney for 17-year-old Barbarito Pantoja – citing the police investigation into what has been deemed a credible threat of violence.

The McAllen Monitor has reported that the arrest affidavit states documents detailing plans for the mass shooting were found in Pantoja’s home.

Pantoja is jailed on a $750,000 bond, as is 17-year-old Nathaniel Montelongo. Two juveniles are also in custody. All are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. All four teens were arrested May 25th after a Donna police detective acted on an anonymous tip he received about the alleged plot.