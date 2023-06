The bond is set at 125-thousand-dollars for a former Houston police officer accused of shooting his wife in the face. Thirty-one-year-old Galib Chowdhury is charged with aggravated assault of a family member with serious bodily injury for the shooting at an apartment complex early Monday morning.

According to KPRC-TV, the victim did not give a statement to investigators and told medical staff the shooting was an accident. The investigation is ongoing.