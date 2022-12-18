Bond Set At $50K For Father Of July 4 Shooting Suspect

FILE - Robert E. Crimo III's father Robert Crimo Jr., right, and mother Denise Pesina attend to a hearing for their son in Lake County court on Aug. 3, 2022, in Waukegan, Ill. Prosecutors announced Friday, Dec. 16, that Crimo Jr., the father of the Illinois man charged with killing seven people in a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in a Chicago suburb, has been charged with seven felony counts of reckless conduct. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool, File)

(AP) — A judge set bond at $50,000 for the father of an Illinois man charged with killing seven people in a mass shooting at a July 4 parade near Chicago who faces charges himself for allegedly helping his son get a gun license. The judge set bond during an initial appearance Saturday by Robert Crimo Jr., who surrendered to police the day before. His lawyer indicated that Crimo would be able to pay the required bond amount. Crimo looked tired and somber as he appeared via a video link. Lake County Judge Jacquelyn Melius said she accepted an agreement between Crimo’s lawyer and prosecutors that bond be set at $50,000. Among the conditions of his release, the judge told him, was that he turn in any gun licenses, as well as any weapons at his home.