NATIONAL

Bond Set At Combined $1M After Michigan Parents Enter Pleas

By 45 views
0
James, left, and Jennifer Crumbley are shown during the video arraignment of their son, Ethan Crumbley in Rochester Hills, Mich., on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges Friday, Dec. 3, 20201 against the Crumbleys whose 15-year-old son is accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school. (District Court via AP)

(AP) — A judge has imposed a combined $1 million bond for the parents of the Michigan teen charged with killing four students at Oxford High School, hours after police said they were caught hiding in a commercial building. James and Jennifer Crumbley entered not guilty pleas to each of the four involuntary manslaughter counts against them during a hearing Saturday held on Zoom. Judge Julie Nicholson assigned bond of $500,000 apiece to each of the parents and placed other requirements such as GPS monitoring, agreeing with prosecutors that they posed a flight risk.

 

Port Mansfield Preparing For Potential Container Ship Activity

Previous article

US Drugstores Squeezed By Vaccine Demand, Staff Shortages

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL