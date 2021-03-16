Bond Set For 3rd Woman Following DEA Raid On McAllen Beauty Supply Store

A third woman has been granted bond following her arrest stemming from a drug smuggling and money laundering investigation targeting a downtown McAllen beauty supply business.

The McAllen Monitor reports a federal magistrate set bond at $75,000 for 39-year-old Daisy Yannette Suprise. She is the daughter of the owner of South Tex Beauty Supply, Maria Estela Suprise.

The mother and daughter, along with a colleague, Yolanda Pena, are all charged with money laundering. They’re accused of using the beauty supply store to hide the profits of illegal drug sales. Federal agents say Daisy Suprise directly handled drug cash handed to her by an undercover agent posing as a drug courier. The women were arrested following a nearly 3-year investigation headed by the Drug Enforcement Administration.