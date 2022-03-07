Bond Set For Ex-IBC Bank Employee Jailed For Embezzlement

A federal magistrate has set bond for a former IBC bank employee accused of stealing from the accounts of customers who had died. 23-year-old Itzela Arlete Vega was given a $50,000 bond at her detention hearing in Brownsville federal court Monday.

Vega has been in custody since her arrest February 17th on embezzlement and bank fraud charges. Federal investigators say she stole more than $86,500 from three dormant accounts she re-opened during a 3-month period last year. At the time, Vega worked at the IBC branch at 29th Street and Expressway 83 in McAllen.