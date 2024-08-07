LOCALTRENDING

Bond Set For Former Progreso City Council Candidate Jailed In Cocaine Trafficking Case

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A judge has set bond for a former Progreso City Council candidate jailed on federal drug trafficking charges. ValleyCentral.com reports 45-year-old Dagoberto Trevino was granted a $100,000 bond, weeks after he was arrested in connection with a cocaine smuggling investigation.

The DEA investigation also nabbed Trevino’s employer, logistics company owner Pedro Luis Lopez, whose tractor-trailer has been linked to the transport of almost 200 pounds of cocaine.

Trevino had been a candidate for the vacant Place 2 on the Progreso City Council in the June 15th special election called to replace drug-indicted mayor Gerardo Alanis and to fill the council seat.

