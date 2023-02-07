Bono, A Shooting Hero, Nichols’ Family Members To Join Biden

FILE - Bono speaks with Cathedral Canon historian Jon Meacham at the Washington National Cathedral on Dec. 5, 2022, in Washington. The Irish lead singer of U2 will be among the featured guests sitting alongside first lady Jill Biden at President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday night, Feb. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard, File)

FILE - Bono speaks with Cathedral Canon historian Jon Meacham at the Washington National Cathedral on Dec. 5, 2022, in Washington. The Irish lead singer of U2 will be among the featured guests sitting alongside first lady Jill Biden at President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday night, Feb. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard, File)

Rock star Bono, the 26-year-old who disarmed a gunman in last month’s Monterey Park, California, shooting, and the family of Tyre Nichols will be among the featured guests sitting with first lady Jill Biden at Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

he White House says the guests were invited because they personify issues or themes President Joe Biden will address in the speech, or they embody policies that are working for the American people. Oksana Markarova, the Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S., is a guest, as she was last year.

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, has invited Ruth Cohen, a 92-year-old Holocaust survivor from the Washington area as his guest.