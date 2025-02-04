Book Bans Blasted

There is pushback to the filing of over one-dozen bills in the state legislature to ban books. A coalition of literary advocacy and civil rights groups say it would cause harm to students and to anyone who enjoys public libraries and bookstores.

Laney Hawes, who heads the Texas Freedom To Read Project, says one bill would allow parents to make a complaint with the State Board of Education about a book found in their child’s school library. And if the board sides with them, she says that book could be banned statewide.