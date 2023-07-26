Bookstores, National Booksellers Organization Sue State Over Book Bans

A coalition of national bookseller organizations and Texas bookstores has filed suit against a Texas law that bans sexually explicit materials from school libraries.

Governor Greg Abbott signed the legislation into law earlier this year. It mandates book vendors to assign ratings to books according to depictions or references to sex.

The lawsuit — which was filed in federal court in Austin — claims the law violates the First and 14th Amendments by regulating speech with vague terms. The bookseller associations say they don’t argue that books should be age-appropriate for students but that this law does not accomplish this goal.