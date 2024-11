There is a buzz among the Border Patrol about what the return of President-elect Trump will mean for their jobs. Retired ICE agent Victor Avila is hearing that morale is high.

Earlier this week, Trump tapped Tom Homan to serve as his “border czar.” And Avila says the former ICE director is widely respected within Homeland Security.

In a statement, the union that represents Border Patrol Agents says that they have received hundreds of calls, texts, emails “saying how happy the agents are.”