Border Agents Pick Up Immigrants, Smuggler Runs Off

Border agents pick up immigrants but the human trafficker got away near La Gloria.

Valley Central reported Tuesday that Customs and Border Patrol agents spotted a white Ford F-250 pick up that appeared to be a work truck with people in the back driving on FM 1017 Monday. When the agents tried pulling over the truck, the driver left the highway smashing the truck into a fence and then disappeared into the brush.

Agents didn’t find the smuggler but did pick up 13 people who had just crossed illegally into the country.

