Border Bill Filed

Freshman Congressman Brandon Gill is making a splash with his first piece of legislation. The Texas Republican has filed the “Remain in Mexico Act,” which would set in stone a key part of the Trump administration’s immigration policy. It would require those seeking asylum to wait south of the border for their immigration court hearing.

Republicans say that ends a magnet that is drawing people to the U-S. But human rights groups have criticized it cruel and inhumane, with reports that the tent-cities are targeted by the cartels.