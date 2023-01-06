TEXAS

Border Bishop Takes Lead Role In Catholic Migrant Ministry

jsalinasBy 4 views
0
Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso sits for a portrait in his office in El Paso, Texas, on Monday, April 4, 2022. The friendship bracelets on his wrist were braided by girls housed at a shelter on nearby Fort Bliss Army base for unaccompanied minors who crossed the U.S.-Mexican border. “Immigrants have had the experience of leaving everything that helped them to feel at home and secure in this life behind, and to depend utterly on God as they journey. ... They have so much to teach us about how God will accompany us on our journey,” Seitz says. (AP Photo/Giovanna Dell'Orto)

(AP) — Mark Seitz of El Paso is the first bishop from a state along the Mexico border to head the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ migration committee in at least 20 years.

With a migrant shelter literally in his backyard, and his diocese smack in the middle of the current humanitarian border crisis, Seitz hopes his on-the-ground experience will bring “new energy” to this long-standing church ministry.

While the conference is better known for its fight against abortion and other polarizing issues, the church often leads care for migrants in the borderlands and beyond. Seitz hopes to expand that to include better help for origin countries and increased understanding among Americans and new immigrants.

Arizona’s Shipping Container Wall On Border Is Coming Down

Previous article

GOP Leaders Slam Border Plan

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS