President Trump’s get-tough-on-crime approach at the southern border has led to a dramatic decrease in illegal immigration. But, in South Texas, police say there has been a rise in high-speed chases.

DPS Lieutenant Colonel Jason Taylor says illegal immigrants know that, if they’re caught, they’ll be sent back home. At a hearing in Austin, this week, lawmakers were told that there has been a 94-percent reduction in illegal immigration compared to this time one year ago