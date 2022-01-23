Border Congress Members Could Meet With Census Director Next Week

It appears Texas southern border congress members will get the meeting they requested with leaders of the U.S. Census Bureau.

Four of the five border representatives wrote last week to Census Bureau director Robert Santos, claiming the border region was again seriously undercounted which will cause the region to lose out on hundreds of millions of federal dollars that’s allocated based on population.

The letter states the 2020 Census likely missed large parts of Hispanic populations in rural areas along the U.S.-Mexico border. According to BorderReport.com, a meeting could be held next week.