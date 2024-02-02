Border Convoy Stops In Dripping Springs For Musical Rally

Communities at the Texas-Mexico border are getting ready for the arrival of the “Take Our Border Back” convoy. The group left Virginia earlier in the week, arriving in Texas on Thursday. The group later participated in a rally with about a thousand people in Dripping Springs, a small community west of Austin.

Musician Ted Nugent played and former governor of Alaska Sarah Palin spoke to the crowd. Convoy members say their goal is to draw attention to the large numbers of immigrants crossing into the U.S.