A migrant man, center, holds a child as he looks at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent at an intake area after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, early Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Roma, Texas. The Biden administration says that it's working to address the increase in migrants coming to the border. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

(AP) — Amid a dramatic rise in migrant children and families arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border to seek asylum, many are kept at outdoor intake sites and overcrowded detention facilities well past a 72-hour court-imposed limit. From there, the families are either released into the U.S. or expelled to Mexico. The lucky ones dropped off at a COVID-19 testing site with a package of documents. The unaccompanied children are taken to federal shelters that are quickly filling up as well.